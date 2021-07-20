Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Decreases By 30.5%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 837,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of PARXF traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 4,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

