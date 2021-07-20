Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Rises By 42.2%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 322,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PRPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

