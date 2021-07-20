Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 29.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 29,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

