Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 29.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 29,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.