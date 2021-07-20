Short Interest in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Declines By 36.9%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 883,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

