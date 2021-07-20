Short Interest in Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Grows By 21.5%

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SRSCQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,920. Sears Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Sears Canada Company Profile

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home dÃ©cor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

