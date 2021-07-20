Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Expands By 37.3%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

