Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Expands By 24.6%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIXGF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sixt stock remained flat at $$130.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.84.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

