Short Interest in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Rises By 19.9%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

