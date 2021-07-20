Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Drops By 28.5%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 58,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.36. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIRC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

