Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.81% of Shutterstock worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 115.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,362 shares of company stock worth $19,928,504. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.