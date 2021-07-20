Shutterstock (SSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Shutterstock has set its FY21 guidance at $2.78-$2.93 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.780-2.930 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SSTK opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70. Shutterstock has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,928,504. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

