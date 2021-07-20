SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $17,081.70 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $17,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIBN stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 324,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $997.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 194,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

