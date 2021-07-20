Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEB opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of -0.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

