Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.03.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.12 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -91.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.19.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.189768 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,833,602. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.