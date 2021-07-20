Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 1,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

