Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%.

NYSE:SI traded up $12.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

