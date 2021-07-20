Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $189.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.80 million and the highest is $196.40 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $213.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $772.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.60 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $827.30 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $871.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $26.35 on Friday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

