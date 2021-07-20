SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$9.79 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$82.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.83.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
