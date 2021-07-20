SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$9.79 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$82.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.83.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

