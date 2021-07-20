SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 88,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SUNS opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $247.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

