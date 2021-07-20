SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,015,000 shares of company stock worth $253,168,400. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

