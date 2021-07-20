Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

