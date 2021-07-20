Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,708 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000.

SAII traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,052. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

