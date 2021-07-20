Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $389.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

