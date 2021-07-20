Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

