Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $6.10. Sow Good shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sow Good Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

