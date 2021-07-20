Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SBSAA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

