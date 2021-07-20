Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,870 shares during the period. Spartacus Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMTS opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

