Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

STXB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65. Insiders sold 85,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

