Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given a $48.63 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

