Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

NYSE:CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last ninety days.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

