Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CXM stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last 90 days.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.