Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells 1,278 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 596,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.37 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

