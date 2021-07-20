Spruce House Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,795,000. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.8% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.