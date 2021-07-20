SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSAAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

