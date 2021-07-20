SSR Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.