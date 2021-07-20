SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.89.

TSE SSRM opened at C$19.79 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

