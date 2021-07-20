St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STJPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $$21.63 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

