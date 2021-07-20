St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

LON SMP opened at GBX 556.99 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 548.45. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

