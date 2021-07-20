Stably USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $511,732.92 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $511,732.92 and $1,928.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012283 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00729338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,460,392 coins and its circulating supply is 488,761 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

