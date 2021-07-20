StakedZEN Price Tops $45.81 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.81 or 0.00153687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $14,133.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00138367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,620.86 or 0.99374362 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,731 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

