Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.19 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $39.69 million and $4.19 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00758616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

