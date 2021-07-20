State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,218,000 after acquiring an additional 256,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

