State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 18,877 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $138,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.