State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 9,762 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $128,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,053,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,762,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $588.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

