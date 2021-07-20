State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,395 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.27% of HCA Healthcare worth $165,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

