State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586,005 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $301,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $727,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

