State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,570 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $177,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.30.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

