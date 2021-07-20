Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

