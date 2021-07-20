Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

