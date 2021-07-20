Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

